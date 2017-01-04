Uh Oh! BMC Demolishes Arjun Kapoor’s Illegal Terrace Gym In Juhu

Jan . 4 . 2017
Arjun Kapoor has always spoken about how he shares a special relationship with his gym and makes it a point to religiously work out as often as he can. Which is why he probably built a terrace gym at this residence in Juhu. The only down part to this was that it hadn’t officially been approved by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

Kapoor was sent a notice in March 2016 about the illegal construction and his manager asked for more time to sort this out. When nothing was done after a span of 8 months, the civic authorities decided to demolish the brick and glass gym earlier this week. Interestingly, a complaint against the gym was filed by a social activist who doesn’t even reside in the building.

When contacted by TOI, he said, “I don’t wish to comment on it right now as I am in the middle of something”. Understandable.

