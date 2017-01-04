PHOTOS: Vikrant Massey Is Dating This Actress

Priyam Saha Jan . 4 . 2017

My heart is breaking a little bit. I’ve actually had a huge crush on TV heartthrob Vikrant Massey for a while and now I have found out that my man is actually dating actress and model, Sheetal Thakur. Sigh.

Here are some cutesy photos of them:

#Happy2K16 #WeekEndGetAway #Mornings #BiggestSupport #Happiness #Chinti #Shukr

A photo posted by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87) on

#Happy2K16 #Diwali #SundarLadki #Happiness #Shukr

A photo posted by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87) on

One year down, forever to go! ❤️

A photo posted by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

#datenight #onemadyear #mysoldierboy #keepingitsimple #whitelove #happiness #lettherebelove ❤️

A photo posted by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

3
TAGS
Sheetal Thakur Vikrant Massey
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Vikrant Massey
Feb . 16 . 2016Photo Alert: Wow! Vikrant Massey Takes Kalki Koechlin On A Bike Ride!
Feb . 11 . 20165 Cameos By Bollywood Actors You Probably Missed!
Feb . 8 . 2016These Candid Photos Of Alia Bhatt & That “Nescafe Cartoonist” Will Make You Ship Them Hard!
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web