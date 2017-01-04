Yami Gautam Takes Our Breath Away

Meg D'Souza Jan . 4 . 2017

We can’t take our eyes off Yami Gautam! Especially in this dreamy off-shoulder mini by Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. Her stylist, Tanya Ghavri accessorized the dress with the perfect pair of grey strappy stilettos. With her hair tied in a neat and sleek ponytail and her makeup as fresh and peachy as ever, this leggy model and actress is carrying this look off so well. We’re so in love with her modern day ballerina look.

We’re sure to see more and more fabulous outfits from Yami as she does the promotion rounds for her newest film, Kaabil with Hrithik Roshan, which releases in theatres all over the world on January 25th.

What do you think about this gorgeous outfit? Tell us if you like this or love it in your comments below.

