Your Guide To Seven Epic Bachelor Party Spots In India!

For a guy, there are a few occasions in his life that are truly momentous, that first kiss, first time he got laid, graduation, first job, first car, first marriage (second marriage…meh), first child…you get the drift.

But there is one event that is whispered in extremely select, covert groups; the mother of all events in his life, the shit legends are made of, but very few will hear about. Why? I’ll tell you why….

So he’s decided to take the plunge, he got down on one knee, and asked the one question that will make him forever hold his peace. He has an idea of what it’s going to be like, he’s heard the urban legends, and as much as he doesn’t want to believe it, deep down he knows everything he’s heard is true. This is when that largely dormant rebellious streak in him comes out (in most cases for the first time ever). This is when he says the words that guys everywhere, for time immemorial, have used to show who wears the skinny jeans in the room, two words that strikes fear in the hearts of the strongest women in the world……Bachelor Party!

Pretty dramatic, no? But seriously, everybody’s gotta have a killer last rager before they say ‘I Do’ (ya ok, i mean girls too)! But if you’re a guy in India, what can you do in the absence of Las Vegas and Hooters?

Here are 7 amazing adventures you can have with your rat pack before you get hitched:

1. Bike ride to Ladakh

Road trip! On a bike! Doesn’t get better than this. Open roads, wind in your face…tell me you’ve never dreamt of this! This one’s probably on a lot of people’s bucket lists that never really came to realise itself. And, you getting hitched is probably going to strangle any chances you might have of doing this again, if you haven’t already. So, get your friends, get a couple of bikes and head out on this one-of-a-kind road trip that is considered one of the best the country has to offer.

Courtesy: Ladakhtourism.com

2. Adventure trip to Solang

The last time you can enjoy that adrenaline rush without having a spouse busting a vein (at the thought of how she would look in a white sari the rest of her life). Go zorbing or para gliding in Billing Valley, maybe a bungee jump, or trek through snow, or ski / snowboard down the Himalayan mountain slopes in the Solang Valley. Pick your favorite or all of them, pack your beer bottles and take off!

Courtesy: Holidaymood.com

3. Goaaaaaahhh!

Goa can be whatever you want it to be. As much as it’s a great honeymoon destination, it’s also a pretty perfect bachelor party destination! Hire a limo, hit the amazing parties on the beach or rent a private yacht or a catamaran, and have an insane party, followed by an after party at one of the many clubs all across North Goa, and cap it off with a 2 am trip to the floating casinos! Doesn’t this sound the closest to Vegas?

4. Live like royalty aboard the Maharaja Express

What have we learnt from the famous movie “Darjeeling Express“? That a train journey in itself can make up for your dream bachelors party, (and potentially get one of you lucky), so, before your buddy gets hitched, give him a slice of royalty and take him on a journey with the Maharaja Express, the Indian version of living life king size. Enjoy traditional welcomes at the stations or a champagne breakfast overlooking the Taj Mahal (umm, no, not the hotel, guys!).

Courtesy: Sadahaq.com

5. Go bar / club hopping in Mumbai

Mumbai’s night life has always been legendary, but it is only recently that bar / club-hopping has turned into the new night-sport. One weekend in Mumbai with the crew, and you’ll know what the hangover movie felt like! Memory loss guaranteed, a tiger, I’m not so sure!

Courtesy:10best.com

6. Party on the beaches of Gokarna

If you thought Goa beach parties are great, you may want to head over to one of the most hippie destinations of India, Gokarna, and rave as hard as you can because #YOLO. There is a distinct change of pace on Om beach. Days drift into one another in a haze of curry and booze, and nights turn into everlasting parties.

Courtesy: Traveltriangle.com

7. Scuba diving in Lakshadweep

Draw inspiration from the movie “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara“, go scuba diving or just hire a yacht, load it with beers and sail out into the Arabian Sea. Or would you want to go kayaking, or coral gazing maybe? Whatever you heart desires, you can do here! Oh, and if you don’t know how to sail, there are crash courses available at Kadmat, Lakshadweep.

So go on, make a plan, cos it’s the last one you will ever make on your own!

For more celeb interviews and inside scoop on nightlife in India and around the world, follow me [email protected]Instagram , Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat!