Aww! This Is What Sara & Ibrahim Do For Their Half Brother Taimur Ali Khan

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 5 . 2017
Ibrahim Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their tiny bundle of joy last year on December 20. While you must be imagining they have their hands full with a 2 weeks old baby in the house, they have Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan to assist them.

Saif’s older children have reportedly bonded really well with their half brother, Taimur, and also give a helping hand to Kareena and Saif. According to a report in Pinkvilla, they often change his diapers and sing lullabies to him.

Awww! So much cuteness!

Ibrahim Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Sara Ali Khan
