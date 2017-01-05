Bigg Boss 10: Bani J Has This Special Clause In Her Contract

Bani J (Source: Twitter)

We all know that Bani J was reportedly approached by the makers of Bigg Boss to be a part of the show since the last 8 years. However, she always turned down the offer, until this season of course, when her BFF and Season 7 winner, Gauahar Khan asked her to give it a shot.

Before signing the contract, Bani reportedly wanted certain demands to be fulfilled. According to a report in DNA, Bani’s contract was leaked in the media, wherein she had demanded special food packets everyday. But the makers couldn’t fulfil that demand as it would have been unfair to all other contestants. However, since Bani follows a special high protein diet, the makers agreed to make a concession for her – she is supplied with unlimited number of eggs inside the house!

Ah! That explains why we see her making eggs so often.