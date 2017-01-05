Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Om Swami Did When He Was Asked To Leave The House

Om Swami

Swami Om has reportedly been asked to leave the Bigg Boss house for collecting his pee in a jug and throwing it on Bani and Rohan. After the shameless act, the housemates appealed to Bigg Boss to chuck him out of the house as he has not mended his ways despite repeated warnings.

According to a report in BL, on Bigg Boss’ order to leave the house immediately, Swami Om refused to do so and after many failed attempts to get him out of the house, the makers had to send a security force inside the house to escort him out.

Trust Swami Om to create drama even during such an unceremonious exit!