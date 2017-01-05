Clinique’s New Lip Launch Will Make You Want To Go Back To School

Clinique already has the right idea to brighten up this month in the most playful way ever. Their new collaboration with Crayola will take you on a nostalgia trip—of course, with some fabulous looking lips…
Clinique’s iconic Chubby Stick comes with a super cute new look—the plus side being that they resemble one of our favorite childhood coloring tools.
Teaming up with Crayola, they’re bringing 10 of our most beloved scribbling shades to our lips….
These Chubby Sticks will be limited edition and are all set to launch at Clinique stores in India from May 2017 onwards.
So get set to colour within the lines this time!