Here’s Why Shahid Kapoor Lashed Out At Journalists

Shreemi Verma Jan . 5 . 2017
Shahid Kapoor and Misha

Shahid Kapoor is known to be a cool guy, who has no qualms when it comes to posing for the paparazzi. But when it comes to his family, especially his little daughter, he is bound to be protective. Misha Kapoor has been a star since she was born, with photographers hovering around her and this understandably makes Shahid angry. Here’s what he tweeted about it –

Fair.

3
TAGS
Misha Kapoor Shahid Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Misha Kapoor
Dec . 31 . 2016OMG! Shahid Kapoor Shared The First Photo Of Baby Misha!
Nov . 17 . 2016In Photos: Aww! Shahid & Mira Kapoor Are Taking Their Baby Misha For A Holiday!
Nov . 7 . 2016Here’s How Shahid Kapoor Would React If Misha Tells Him She Wants To Become An Actress
Sep . 22 . 2016Shahid & Mira Kapoor’s Baby Misha Already Has An Instagram Account!
Shahid Kapoor
Jan . 5 . 2017“All I Wanted To Do Was Be By Her Side” – Shahid Kapoor’s Sweet Confessions About Mira & Misha
Jan . 3 . 2017Mira Kapoor Posted The Sweetest Comment On Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram Photo
Jan . 2 . 2017Koffee With Karan Recap: 7 Revelations About Mira & Shahid Kapoor’s Love Story
Dec . 31 . 2016OMG! Shahid Kapoor Shared The First Photo Of Baby Misha!
Dec . 30 . 2016Woah, Shahid Kapoor Used To Stalk This Actress At A Hotel Swimming Pool
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web