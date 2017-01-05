Here’s the new song from Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam‘s upcoming movie, Kaabil. The two of them look adorable while waltzing to this romantic number crooned by Vishal Dadlani. Take a look.
Hrithik Roshan & Yami Gautam Look Adorable In This New Romantic Song From Kaabil
Here’s the new song from Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam‘s upcoming movie, Kaabil. The two of them look adorable while waltzing to this romantic number crooned by Vishal Dadlani. Take a look.
Bollywood"I Don't Feel The Need To Share Every Detail Of My Life" - Deepika Padukone
BollywoodThis Is How Sarah Ali Khan Is Preparing For Her Debut Opposite Hrithik Roshan
BollywoodSanjay Leela Bhansali Offers Financial Help To The Family Of The Crew Member Who Died On Set
BollywoodShah Rukh Khan & Mahira Khan's Chemistry Is Magical In This Romantic Song From Raees
BollywoodHere's Why Shahid Kapoor Lashed Out At Journalists
Bollywood"All I Wanted To Do Was Be By Her Side" - Shahid Kapoor's Sweet Confessions About Mira & Misha
BollywoodPhoto: Lara Dutta & Her Daughter Look Absolutely Stunning At A Wedding
BollywoodJust 5 Photos Of Aishwarya Rai Looking Like A Vision On The Red Carpet
BollywoodAnd The Most Talked About Bollywood Celebrities Of 2016 Are...
BollywoodKoffee With Karan 5: Karan Johar Puts Sidharth Malhotra On A Spot With Alia Bhatt
BollywoodSanjay Dutt's Daughter Shared The Cutest Throwback Photo Of Her Papa Dukes
BollywoodThis Celebrity Couple Is Reportedly Expecting Twins Amid Divorce Speculations