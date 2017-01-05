Hrithik Roshan & Yami Gautam Look Adorable In This New Romantic Song From Kaabil

Swagata Dam Jan . 5 . 2017

Here’s the new song from Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam‘s upcoming movie, Kaabil. The two of them look adorable while waltzing to this romantic number crooned by Vishal Dadlani. Take a look.

1
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Kaabil Yami Gautam
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan
Jan . 5 . 2017This Is How Sarah Ali Khan Is Preparing For Her Debut Opposite Hrithik Roshan
Jan . 4 . 2017Hrithik Roshan Finally Spills The Beans On The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Remake
Jan . 3 . 2017Hrithik Roshan & Twinkle Khanna Just Had An Epic Conversation On Twitter
Jan . 2 . 2017PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan & Susanne Khan Party Hard In Dubai!
Dec . 30 . 201615 Of The Biggest Things That Happened In Bollywood In 2016
Kaabil
Jan . 4 . 2017Yami Gautam Takes Our Breath Away
Dec . 29 . 2016Listen To This Sweet New Song From Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil
Dec . 27 . 2016Hrithik Roshan Has A Lot To Say About The Raees-Kaabil Clash
Dec . 14 . 2016Urvashi Rautela Is Killing It In This New Song From Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil
Dec . 8 . 201629 Movies We Can’t Wait To Watch In 2017!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web