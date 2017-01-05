“I Don’t Feel The Need To Share Every Detail Of My Life” – Deepika Padukone

Divya Rao Jan . 5 . 2017
Deepika Padukone

It’s an exciting phase in Deepika Padukone‘s career right now as she’s all set to make her big Hollywood debut with superstar Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. The two are also headed to India on the 12th and 13th of January to promote the film and we’re eagerly waiting to catch them together!

In a recent interview with a tabloid, she was asked why she keeps her life so private on social media – there are no holiday pictures, no pictures of her just chilling… To which, she replied,

I think my fans understand that I am a very private person and I like to keep a lot of things to myself. I connect with them over work and about my projects but I don’t feel the need to share every detail of my life. Who really cares what I had for breakfast or what I am wearing today?

WE CARE! Lol. But we understand that DP likes her privacy. Happy Birthday, superstar!

5
TAGS
Deepika Padukone xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Jan . 5 . 2017Sanjay Leela Bhansali Offers Financial Help To The Family Of The Crew Member Who Died On Set
Jan . 4 . 2017Airport Spotting: Deepika Padukone Arrives In Los Angeles – And She Looks Gorgeous
Jan . 4 . 2017Deepika Padukone Has An Important Message For Vin Diesel
Jan . 2 . 2017Here’s What Deepika Padukone Said About Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Not Considering Her A Good Friend
Dec . 31 . 2016Look Who Deepika Padukone Is Chilling With In Dubai
xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage
Jan . 4 . 2017Deepika Padukone Has An Important Message For Vin Diesel
May . 25 . 2016Deepika Padukone Is The Definition Of Badass On The Sets Of XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage
May . 21 . 2016Deepika Padukone Had A Rather Stylish Gift For Her xXx Director!
May . 16 . 2016WATCH: WOW! Check Out Deepika Padukone’s Look In This Promo Of xXx!
Mar . 10 . 2016Deepika Padukone Was Spotted In The Coolest Monochrome Dress Ever!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web