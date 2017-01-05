“I Don’t Feel The Need To Share Every Detail Of My Life” – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

It’s an exciting phase in Deepika Padukone‘s career right now as she’s all set to make her big Hollywood debut with superstar Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. The two are also headed to India on the 12th and 13th of January to promote the film and we’re eagerly waiting to catch them together!

In a recent interview with a tabloid, she was asked why she keeps her life so private on social media – there are no holiday pictures, no pictures of her just chilling… To which, she replied,

I think my fans understand that I am a very private person and I like to keep a lot of things to myself. I connect with them over work and about my projects but I don’t feel the need to share every detail of my life. Who really cares what I had for breakfast or what I am wearing today?

WE CARE! Lol. But we understand that DP likes her privacy. Happy Birthday, superstar!