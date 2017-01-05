Our Top Twenty Golden Globes Looks Of All Time

We make no secret about the fact we’re KERRRAZZY about red carpets! Especially when it comes to big ol’ Hollywood events. And as we wait with bated breath for the Golden Globe Awards to take place early next week, we thought we’d do a little roundup of twenty of our favourite looks from one of the biggest nights in TV and film over the years:
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior (2016)
Brie Larson in Clavin Klein (2016)
Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors (2016)
Emma Stone in Lanvin (2015)
Julianne Moore in Givenchy (2015)
Kate Hudson in Versace (2015)
Alison Williams in Armani Prive (2015)
Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive Couture (2014)
Emily Blunt in Michael Kors (2013)
Kate Hudson in Alexander McQueen (2013)
Ann Hathaway in Chanel Couture (2013)
Claire Danes in Calvin Klein (2011)
Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra (2009)
Angelina Jolie in St. John (2007)
Sienna Miller in Marchesa (2007)
Keira Knightley in Valentino (2006)
Nicole Kidman in Gucci (2005)
Salma Hayek in Narciso Rodriguez (2003)
Jamie Lee Curtis in white (1995)
Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell (1962)
Our favourite part about the new year is we head straight into a fresh season of glitzy awards nights and we’re so kicked we’ve got some of the finest red carpets to look forward to over the next coming weeks. Yes, it’s most definitely our sneaky little guilty pleasure… #nosecret!
We’re expecting movies like La La Land and Moonlight to go home as the big winners of the night which will be broadcast on Indian TV Live on Monday, January 9th at 7:30 am on Vh1, Colours Infinity and Comedy Central with a primetime telecast at 9pm. Priyanka Chopra is all set to present an award on this big night too so don’t miss it!
Which of these is your all time favourite Golden Globes Red Carpet look? Tell us in your comments.