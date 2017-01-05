Our Top Twenty Golden Globes Looks Of All Time

We make no secret about the fact we’re KERRRAZZY about red carpets! Especially when it comes to big ol’ Hollywood events. And as we wait with bated breath for the Golden Globe Awards to take place early next week, we thought we’d do a little roundup of twenty of our favourite looks from one of the biggest nights in TV and film over the years:

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior (2016)

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Brie Larson in Clavin Klein (2016)

Brie Larson in Calvin Klein | Image Source: popsugar.com

Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors (2016)

Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Emma Stone in Lanvin (2015)

Emma Stone in Lanvin | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Julianne Moore in Givenchy (2015)

Julianne More in Givenchy | Image Source: vogue.co.uk

Kate Hudson in Versace (2015)

Kate Hudson in Versace | Image Source: popsugar.com

Alison Williams in Armani Prive (2015)

Alison Williams in Armani Prive | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive Couture (2014)

Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive Couture | Image Source: vogue.co.uk

Emily Blunt in Michael Kors (2013)

Emily Blunt in Michael Kors | Image Source: elle.com

Kate Hudson in Alexander McQueen (2013)

Kate Hudson in Alexander McQueen | Image Source: popsugar.com

Ann Hathaway in Chanel Couture (2013)

Anne Hathaway in Chanel Couture | Image Source: elle.com

Claire Danes in Calvin Klein (2011)

Claire Danes in Calvin Klein | Image Source: elle.com

Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra (2009)

Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Angelina Jolie in St. John (2007)

Angelina Jolie in St. John | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Sienna Miller in Marchesa (2007)

Sienna Miller in Marchesa | Image Source: vogue.co.uk

Keira Knightley in Valentino (2006)

Keira Knightly in Valentino | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Nicole Kidman in Gucci (2005)

Nicole Kidman in Gucci | Image Source: vogue.co.uk

Salma Hayek in Narciso Rodriguez (2003)

Salma Hayek in Narciso Rodriguez | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Jamie Lee Curtis in white (1995)

Jamie Lee Curtis in 1995 | Image Source: elle.co.uk

Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell (1962)

Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell | Image Source: vogue.co.uk

Our favourite part about the new year is we head straight into a fresh season of glitzy awards nights and we’re so kicked we’ve got some of the finest red carpets to look forward to over the next coming weeks. Yes, it’s most definitely our sneaky little guilty pleasure… #nosecret!

We’re expecting movies like La La Land and Moonlight to go home as the big winners of the night which will be broadcast on Indian TV Live on Monday, January 9th at 7:30 am on Vh1, Colours Infinity and Comedy Central with a primetime telecast at 9pm. Priyanka Chopra is all set to present an award on this big night too so don’t miss it!

Which of these is your all time favourite Golden Globes Red Carpet look? Tell us in your comments.