Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara were spotted at the airport together and she’s such a cute little girl! Nitara is playfully sticking her tongue out to the paps because after all, she is Twinkle Khanna‘s daughter.
Aww!
Photo Alert: Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Nitara Adorably Stuck Her Tongue Out At Photographers!
Aww!
