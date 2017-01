Lara Dutta is often seen out and about with her 4 year old daughter Saira. One look at her Instagram and you’ll notice it’s flooded with uber cute photos of the mother-daughter duo. We came across this lovely photo of the two at a wedding… and can’t get over how stunning they look. PS – Saira’s a natural in front of the camera. Just like her mum!

Ready for a sundowner with the ahujas!! ????#Rhea&Kabir. #beautifulwedding A photo posted by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Cutiepie, amirite?