Preity Zinta earlier spent Thanksgiving weekend in LA with her husband, Gene Goodenough, but then returned to Mumbai to shoot for Bhaiyaji Superhit – which she did throughout the holiday season. After wrapping that up, she and Gene headed for a short trip to Rajasthan, and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, where they were photographed at the airport.

She even posted one of the photos to Instagram to wish her fans a happy new year: