This Is How Sarah Ali Khan Is Preparing For Her Debut Opposite Hrithik Roshan

Sara Ali Khan

Rumours have been doing the rounds for the longest time that Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big, Bollywood debut in Karan Malhotra‘s film opposite Hrithik Roshan. According to Pinkvilla, the untitled film goes on floors in February and Sara will be required to ride a bike as part of her role. Given that this is her first film, the aspiring actress is leaving no stone unturned to get every inch of the character right, and has been working really hard.

And knowing that Karan Johar is going to be launching this star kid, we can’t wait to see if her career pans out just like Alia Bhatt’s. We’re looking forward already.