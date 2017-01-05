These Fashionistas Are Going To Be Your Style Inspirations For 2017

2016 was a year we were most inspired by Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid with a splash of Taylor Swift and Alia Bhat. Not to forget a good measure of Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone too. These ladies gave us enough to talk about all through last year. While they show no signs of stopping that streak anytime soon we can’t help our wandering eye from keeping a watch out for the next group of fashion forward models, actors and pop-stars who’re going to be big news over the course of this new year. Check out our list of stylish ladies who are going to be our inspirations for 2016:

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin | Image Source: elle.com

This 19 year old model is pretty much already in with the ‘in’ crowd. She’s the daughter of actor, Stephen Baldwin and best friends with supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. 2016 was a whirlwind of a year after she featured in ad campaigns for Ralph Lauren, UGG and H&M and took part in the runway shows for Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, Philip Plein, Tory Burch and Julien Macdonald at Milan, London and New York Fashion Week all in one year. Famous for her swag and street style, we’re absolutely expecting to see her much more of her this year.

Megan Markle

Megan Markle | Image Source: popsugar.com

We’ve seen her as Rachel in the popular American TV drama Suits. Her style on the show and in real life is always on point and now that she’s officially Prince Harry‘s girlfriend we’re definitely going to be seeing her flood the tabloids.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

You’re probably thinking this tween star bears a striking resemblance to one of the original supermodels of the 90’s. That’s because 14 year old Kaia is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, and has inherited her top model mum’s effortless style along with her flawless bone structure. With a Vogue cover and a modelling contract already in the bag for this one, it’s really not long before we see her front and centre at every fashion event and runway.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi | Image Source: stylebistro.com

Yara Shahidi is one of the main stars of American TV comedy Black-Ish. She’s cute, talented, smart and always elegant on the red-carpet. The ultimate cool-girl fashion inspiration for the new year we think!

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily Rose Depp | Image Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Lily-Rose is the daughter of cult icon and actor, Johnny Depp, and French model, actress singer Vanessa Paradis so it’s really no wonder that she’s got a quirky and solid sense of personal style just like her parents. She was recently spotted walking the runway at high fashion brand Chanel‘s latest collection reveal and is carving her own space in the industry one red carpet at a time.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa } Image Source: styleisall.blogspot.com

She broke onto the scene last year with her sultry vocals and hip-hop inspired pop music and her single, Hotter Than Hell, that ruled the UK charts. She has a clear and distinctive 90’s style and was a source of major envy through 2016 as we saw her wearing the coolest chokers, platforms, baggy jeans, day dresses and jackets. Her (pop) star is on the road to bright and brilliant fashion glory!

Milly Bobbie Brown

Millie Bobbie Brown | Image Source: harpersbazaar.com

Star of the breakout Netflix hit show Stranger Things, this 12 year old, over the past year, has not only displayed her acting chops but also used every moment to display her very cool personal style. She’s as cute as a button with her signature pixie cut and keeps it fun, quirky, young and age appropriate with prints and colours and is super chic in her comfy sneakers, boots and oxfords. This one’s most defos going places.

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard | Image Source: teenvogue.com

Rowan is the star of the Disney show Girl Meets World and is a budding actress, singer, social activist and of course, a budding style star. She’s only 14 years old and has a better track record than most in the scene as she never shies from experimenting with styles, trends and designers for her red carpet looks. She’s clearly doing something right and we’re so excited to see her flourish more and more this year.

Chloe x Halle

Chloe & Halle Bailey | Image Source: instyle.com

These high fashion singer sisters never miss a beat on the red-carpet. As proteges to Queen Beyonce, they’re as flawless in their fashion choices as they are at performing together on stage. Michelle Obama is a fan and so are fashion glossies like InStyle and Harpers Bazaar who regularly feature this duo on their best dressed lists. These two with their complementing styles are going to have a superb year… We can already tell!

Soko

Soko | Image Source: wmagazine.com

LA based singer and actress from France, Soko made waves at Paris Fashion Week last year. She’s starred in the 2013 Oscar nominated film Her and since then has collaborated with Autre magazine on an Instagram based project called Sextagram and has launched her solo singing career on the side as well. She’s got a quirky vintage style of dressing and can’t help but sprinkle some of her innate French-girl vibe into her outfits. We’re totally feeling the feels with this one and can’t wait to see more of her unusual choices.

These girls have clearly got their fingers on the pulse and we’re going to be following every crazy and wonderful look they step out with a keen fashion eye. So watch this space!

Which fashion girl do you think is going to be on trend and ahead of the pack this year? Tell us in your comments.