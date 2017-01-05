This TV Actress Just Delivered A Baby Boy

❤️???? A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:48am PST

TV actress Mitali Nag, popular for her role in Zee TV’s Afsar Bitiya, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy last night at 1 am. She is married to interior designer Sankalp Pardeshi and was recently in the news for working until the 8th month of her pregnancy.

The couple is overjoyed with the news and as per a report in a leading daily, they will return to Mumbai after spending a month in Nagpur. They have also jotted down a few names for the baby and according to IndiaForums, she wants to name her child after Lord Shiva.

Congratulations to the new parents!