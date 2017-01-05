“All I Wanted To Do Was Be By Her Side” – Shahid Kapoor’s Sweet Confessions About Mira & Misha

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid and Mira Kapoor‘s appearance on Koffee With Karan has stirred up quite a bit of conversation – on one hand, people found them adorable together on the show; on the other, they questioned the ‘promotion’ of the arranged marriage concept and Shahid’s statements that they fell in love after Mira’s pregnancy. The actor, however, seems to be happy with how the show turned out, and told Mumbai Mirror that it was a great platform for people to see them together as a couple.

He also, during the course of the interview, said a bunch of sweet things about marriage and fatherhood. When asked about 2016 being a rollercoaster year for him, he said:

Last year was overwhelming. I was going through a difficult time personally. Mira was hospitalised and I had to shoot and travel. My concerns regarding her pregnancy outweighed the Udta Punjab controversy. All I wanted to do at the time was be by her side.

As for 2017 being a calmer year, he told the paper:

Nahi yaar! Papa ke saath saath hero banna bahut zyada demanding hai! I’ve been having sleepless nights taking care of Misha. I have no-food days now because I need to be in a certain shape for Padmavati. My character has a lot of close ups, body shots. But my priority is Misha, I want to come home to her. When you’re single, you get a lot of time to hang out with friends but that has changed in the last year. It’s just a phase, when things settle down, we’ll be more out there as a couple.

