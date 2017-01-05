Whoa. Priyanka Chopra To Get A Huge Pay Hike?

Priyanka Chopra (Source: Instagram)

⁠⁠⁠⁠

2016 was truly Priyanka Chopra‘s year as she made headlines and became a household name in America. She also became India’s highest paid actress going by the Forbes report 2015 -2016 and from the looks of it, she might just turn out to be the highest paid Indian actress this year as well.

PeeCee is currently shooting for her hit television show Quantico and will soon be seen in the Hollywood multi-starrer, Baywatch featuring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Rumor has it that Priyanka is already up for a major pay hike in Hollywood, owing to her immense popularity and the exciting offers coming her way. The dusky diva was on every magazine cover and talk show that mattered in the west. After presenting at the Billboard Music Awards, the Emmy’s and the Oscar Academy Awards, Priyanka will now be presenting at the Golden Globe Awards 2017. Now, isn’t that super cool?

Says a source, ” Priyanka was the most successful superstar to breakout in the West. She has everything going for her – a hit TV show that airs in over 200 territories, a big ticket Hollywood film alongside the world’s highest paid actor and has been on the biggest talk shows, presented at the most prestigious platforms and has been inundated with offers for her next film after Baywatch. She is rumored to be getting a major pay hike owing to her immense popularity and the massive anticipation and curiosity she has generated in the West. Quantico season 3 will also go on floors soon. By 3rd season of a series, the talent (especially the leads) commonly receive a significant monetary increase per episode. In terms of Baywatch, this isn’t an ordinary Hollywood debut but one where she essays the role of the villain opposite Dwayne Johnson. While she has received numerous film offers after Baywatch, and is being approached for whopping remunerations, she is taking her time to choose roles that leave a lasting impact”.

Way to go, Piggy Chops!

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠