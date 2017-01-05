You Could Survive 2017 With These 5 Basic Tops

Wardrobe essentials are a must. It always seems like no amount of basics will ever be enough. It’s like you wanting every bag or shoe you lay your eyes on. But having a handful of the right basic tops will do wonders to how well and how fast you get dressed up. We’ve curated a list of 5 basic tops that you should definitely own this year—basic solids, indigo and white, graphics and denim in some really cool silhouettes
The 7 vital basics that you need include are:
1. White Self-Tie Top — 1590 INR
White Self-Tie Top — The Label Life
2. Marigold Overlap Top —1690 INR
Marigold Overlap Ruffle Top — The Label Life
3. Indigo Striped Tie-Up Top—3199 INR
Indigo Striped Tie-Up Top— The Jodi Life
4. Button-Up Cold Shoulder Top— 220 INR
Button Up Cold Shoulder Top— KOOVS
5. West Coast Longline Mesh Top— 1190 INR
West Coast Longline Mesh Top— KOOVS
Shop these picks and we promise you’ll feel like your closet’s not just well-rounded but fashion-world-approved.