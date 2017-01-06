7 Weightless Foundations You Need In Your Life

When I think of foundations, it’s probably as equivalent to the whole food-shelter-clothing shindig of the makeup world. And as much as I love and support going makeup-free, it’s something that’s just not possible most of the times! Over the holidays I visited the beach with a couple of friends—which I knew followed up with a beach festival later on… Now obviously I kept away from all the bronzers and colour correctors, and concealers, but I needed to look a little lively.That’s when light weight foundations come into play.

So whether you need minimal or natural coverage, here are a few gems you need to stock up on… You know, for those no-makeup makeup days.

1. Clinique Superbalanced Silk Makeup SPF 15

Something that blends in naturally and gently to even out your skin is always a plus. Clinique’s Silk Makeup with SPF 15 provides a sheer to medium coverage leaving you with a natural-matte glow.

Clinique Superbalanced Silk Makeup SPF 15

2. Make Up Forever Ultra HD Foundation

Available is 40 shades, it’s no wonder the MUFE Ultra HD Foundation runs out like hot cakes at Sephora! Because of its ultra-lightweight texture, it gives off a flawless finish that doesn’t really require any touch-ups.

MUFE Ultra HD Foundation

3. Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

Although this isn’t your ideal foundation, Bobbi Brown’s foundation stick is creamy but lightweight. The formula is so good that it just blends seamlessly into the skin resulting in a long-lasting finish.

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

4. Dior Diorskin Airflash Spray

If you’re longing that airbrushed finish, Dior’s Airflash Spray foundation is what you need. It can easily be touched-up throughout the day and because of its pearl pigments it evens out your skin, diminishing the appearance of fine lines.

Dior Diorskin Airflash Spray

5. COVER FX Custom Cover Drops

Now this one’s the coolest. These uber cool drops of pure pigment need not be worn alone. You can mix it up with your favourite foundation, tinted moisturiser, and other liquid beauty products. The payoff is great and it works on every skin type.

COVER FX Custom Cover Drops

6. Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

Want a foundation that glides on like butter? Well, this one’s a winner. The Luminous Silk Foundation is a lightweight liquid formula that will have you achieve a radiant and silky finish.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

7. Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Foundation

Whether you need medium coverage or you’ve got combination skin, Urban Decay’s Ultra Definition foundation will have you feeling like you’re wearing nothing on at all, yet gives you a natural and illuminated result. Its oil-free, lightweight and gives you a demi-matte finish.

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup