Airport Spotting: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Cool And Hypnotic Sunglasses

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

One by one, all the stars are returning from their fabulous winter holidays and boy are we glad to see them back. Especially when they turn up looking like pure class! Case in point is the always fashionable, eternal yummy mummy Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was spotted at the airport last night looking as cool and classy as ever. We’re totally digging on her black top and clean cut blazer with leather details on the sleeves which she wore with a tailored pair of grey trousers, rolled up till the ankles and a comfy pair of black booties.

She takes her rather grey and black neutral look up that extra notch with the quirkiest accessories – All Over Stickers tote bag in black by English brand, Anya Hindmarch, a crystal pendant round her neck and a perfectly hypnotising pair of red tinted sunglasses. Seriously, we can’t stop looking at her!

Bye Bye London.. will miss you..Mumbai calling,back to work mode???? #holidayover #lookingforward #2017 #newyearnewme #gratitude A photo posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:37am PST

What do you think of her casual, cool and comfy travel attire? Tell us in your comments.