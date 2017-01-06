Bigg Boss 10: This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is An Om Swami Supporter

The entire viewership of Bigg Boss, combined with the housemates and the host Salman Khan condemned Om Swami‘s shameless act of throwing his pee at Bani and Rohan, but he has a supporter of sorts in ex- Bigg Boss contestant, Sofia Hayat.

Sofia Hayat

Speaking to TOI, the model turned actress gave a rather different take on Om Swami’s act of throwing his pee at Bani and Rohan during a task. She said:

My take is that we must never judge anyone, and if you do, your judgments only reflect what you really feel inside yourself. As far as Bigg Boss is concerned, if people are agitated and judgmental that is their problem, not Swami’s. Whatever he does, he can do and say, is as a representation of himself. We have to be really careful, a lot of things are edited in Bigg boss. They edit them and can completely change a situation around to make the innocent look guilty and vice versa. Bigg Boss also feeds news stories to media that are perhaps tweaked in such a way that the public start to gossip and watch the show more. We have to question ourselves really, if we question Swami ji.

Umm, okay.