Ex- Bigg Boss Contestant Accused Salman Khan For Being Biased

Sofia Hayat, who was a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 7, was in the news for resurfacing as Gaia Mother Sofia post her stint in the show. The model turned actress has often criticised the show for being scripted and recently, she also slammed Salman Khan for being biased towards certain contestants.
She spoke to TOI about her fight with Armaan Kohli, after which she filed a complaint against him for manhandling and abusing her and blamed Salman for encouraging such men. She said:
Bigg Boss always shows us at some level what is going wrong in society. For example, my story highlighted the abuse of women by men in India and how nothing is ever done about it, no matter how hard women fight for justice. Armaan was employed by Salman Khan himself in the end, cementing the idea that women abusers stick together. Salman had an opportunity to show the public that abusing women is wrong. He chose not to because he himself has abused women. One will remember that Armaan got a role in Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo reportedly at Salman’s reference. The superstar was upset with him during Bigg Boss 7 but things simmered down slowly.