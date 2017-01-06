Lisa Haydon’s One-Piece Swimsuit Is Sexy, Thanks To This One Detail

If you haven’t fully embraced one-pieces as a staple part of swimsuit rotation, leave it to Lisa Haydon to change your mind. We’ve always seen in bikinis but this Micheal Kors swimsuit has to be the sexiest one-piece we’ve seen in a while. Detailed with rings on either side, this suit highlights her curves perfectly.

Ring-Detailed Tank Maillot from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection

The fact that Vogue featured Lisa Haydon flaunting this swimsuit on their January cover makes this the sexiest swimsuits on record, isn’t it?

Comment below if you agree with us!