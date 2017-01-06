One Of Bollywood’s Most Versatile Actors Om Puri Has Passed Away

Shreemi Verma Jan . 6 . 2017
Om Puri | Source: Instagram

Padmashree, OBE and National Award winning actor Om Puri has passed away. Filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit tweeted about the actor’s demise sometime ago. The cause of death is a heart attack, which he got early this morning.

Om Puri has been regarded as one of the finest actors in Bollywood and he was one of the first actors to start the trend of ‘crossover’ films as he is a part of successful movies in Hollywood like East Is East, Wolf and Charlie Wilson’s War. In 2014 he was the main lead opposite Helen Mirren in the comedy-drama The Hundred-Foot Journey. His body of work in Bollywood is so big that this article will not be enough. His commanding presence will be missed. Rest in peace.

Om Puri
