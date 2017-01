At a recently held award function (there are many I know, this one is Stardust I think), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the event and won an award for Sarbjit and Amitabh Bachchan won an award for Pink. Ash and Jaya Bachchan, had a sweet moment where Ash leaned towards her mother-in-law and put her head on her shoulder and Jaya comforted her like all moms do.

Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan

Aww!