Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Proves There’s No Cold War Between The Two

Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika Padukone just turned 31 yesterday and celebrated it in the USA with the crew of her upcoming Hollywood flick xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. While everyone from B-Town took to wish DP, Priyanka Chopra too decided to take to Twitter to wish the actress all the love and luck.

Happy birthday @deepikapadukone may this year bring you lots of love and happiness..I wish u the best for #XXX Can't wait to watch it. Xoxo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 5, 2017

Reports have been doing the rounds for the longest time of animosity and jealousy between the two actresses… but we don’t see any! Keep slaying, you two.