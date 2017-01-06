Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Proves There’s No Cold War Between The Two

Divya Rao Jan . 6 . 2017
Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika Padukone just turned 31 yesterday and celebrated it in the USA with the crew of her upcoming Hollywood flick xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. While everyone from B-Town took to wish DP, Priyanka Chopra too decided to take to Twitter to wish the actress all the love and luck.

Reports have been doing the rounds for the longest time of animosity and jealousy between the two actresses… but we don’t see any! Keep slaying, you two.

Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra
