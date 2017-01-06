VIDEO: The Trailer Of Rangoon Is Out And Oh My God It’s Amazing!

Vishal Bhardwaj‘s Rangoon has been an interesting project since the time it went on floors. A Casablanca like love story based on the Second World War is something that hasn’t been attempted before in Bollywood and just for that I know many of us would watch it. But after seeing the trailer, I think this one is THE film to watch out for in 2017. Saif Ali Khan looks like royalty, Shahid Kapoor looks perfect for the role of an Indian army man and Kangana Ranaut looks like she’s going to own this year again. Check it out!

Expectations are sky high you guys!