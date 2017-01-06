We Love Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Beauty Looks

Natasha Patel Jan . 6 . 2017

It just might be the beginning of the year, but Shraddha Kapoor is already killing it with her beauty looks. Check out 4 of the looks from her Ok Jaanu promotions that have us giving her a 100 on 100…

Fishtail pony goals

Forget the outfit, we can’t get over her fishtail pony braid done by Amit Thakur. Going all natural with the face, we love this look on the whole!

Ombre smokey eye gorgeousness

Shraddha Naik really knows how to create a lean and mean smokey eye. With a dual coloured steal and black eye, it’s no wonder they opted for a natural lip—which nonetheless stood out.

Boho braids with a subtle smokey eye

The braids and side swept twist totally compliment the outfit.  The dewy face was also a winner here with the structured brows, subtle smokey eye and pink lip that followed.

Fresh faced and minimal

We love that she kept her look simple with flat ironed hair, rosy pink cheeks and a natural face and lip.

Which ones your fav?

0
TAGS
Amit Thakur celebrity beauty Shraddha Kapoor shraddha naik
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Amit Thakur
Jul . 30 . 2016Woah! Shraddha Kapoor Poses On The Cover Of This Magazine In An Afro Hair!
May . 25 . 2016You’ll Give Two Thumbs Up To Shraddha Kapoor’s Dress!
Apr . 28 . 2016You’ll Want To Snag Shraddha Kapoor’s Look For The Weekend!
Apr . 25 . 2016Shraddha Kapoor Proves Yet Again That She’s The Quintessential Girl-Next-Door
Apr . 25 . 20167 Pictures That Prove Just How On Point Shraddha Kapoor’s Beauty Game Is
celebrity beauty
Jan . 4 . 2017Disha Patani On This Cover Looks Bold & Hella’ Beautiful
Dec . 20 . 2016We Can’t Stop Staring At Jacqueline Fernandez’s Glitter Eyelashes
Dec . 16 . 2016Here’s Where The Cool Kids Are Shopping Right Now
Nov . 30 . 2016All The Stunning Hair & Makeup Looks On The Victoria’s Secret Models
Nov . 25 . 2016How This Mega Star Stopped Wearing Makeup & Managed To Get The Best Skin Of Her Life
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web