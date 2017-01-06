We Love Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Beauty Looks

It just might be the beginning of the year, but Shraddha Kapoor is already killing it with her beauty looks. Check out 4 of the looks from her Ok Jaanu promotions that have us giving her a 100 on 100…

Fishtail pony goals

Forget the outfit, we can’t get over her fishtail pony braid done by Amit Thakur. Going all natural with the face, we love this look on the whole!

Ombre smokey eye gorgeousness

Shraddha Naik really knows how to create a lean and mean smokey eye. With a dual coloured steal and black eye, it’s no wonder they opted for a natural lip—which nonetheless stood out.

Boho braids with a subtle smokey eye

The braids and side swept twist totally compliment the outfit. The dewy face was also a winner here with the structured brows, subtle smokey eye and pink lip that followed.

Fresh faced and minimal

We love that she kept her look simple with flat ironed hair, rosy pink cheeks and a natural face and lip.

Which ones your fav?