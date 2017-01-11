Bigg Boss 10: And The First Contestant To Enter The Finale Week Is…

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar

After successfully completing the solar system task, Manveer and Manu Punjabi step out of the Bigg Boss house to interact with their fans and seek votes for the ticket to finale week. The activity took place at a suburban mall in Mumbai where the boys were put inside a life-sized jail and had to appeal for votes.

Manu Punjabi

Fans had to put their votes in the respective ballot box kept in front of them. Manu and Manveer were quite surprised to see the response they got after surviving in the house for 87 days. They were overwhelmed to see the crowd shouting their name and express their love and support for them.

Manveer even became quite popular with the girls as we hear they showered him with kisses and roses. They also got mobbed and some fans tried to break the jail to meet them. Eventually, the vote count revealed that Manveer had won the ticket for the finale week.