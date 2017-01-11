Parineeti Chopra’s Dress Is Not Just A Dress

Hrishitaa Sharma Jan . 11 . 2017

@parineetichopra in @sachinandbabi @louboutinworld for look 2 in Dubai yesterday! #stylefile #parineetichopra

A photo posted by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on

When we laid our eyes on Parineeti Chopra‘s OOTD we didn’t see a dress. We saw art! The bubbly actress pulls off a vibrant printed dress from Sachin and Babi. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra put this look together that spells out summer! A pair of nude Louboutins looked great as well. Though we would’ve liked to see a dainty clutch with this outfit but we think minimal accessorising was the plan!

Her beauty game looks as fresh as the print on that dress. Apart from the graceful cream roll curls we even loved the eyes done well with kohl and a soft pink shade on the lips. Lookin’ great there Pari!

What do you guys think about this look?

0
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Christian Louboutin Parineeti Chopra Sachin and Babi
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Parineeti Chopra
Dec . 26 . 20167 Times Parineeti Chopra Slayed In Black
Dec . 16 . 2016We Asked Parineeti Chopra Who The Last Person She Texted Was, And Here’s What She Said
Dec . 14 . 2016Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has To Say About Priyanka Chopra’s Blink-And-Miss Appearance In The Baywatch Trailer
Dec . 7 . 2016Alia Bhatt Reacts To Aditya Roy Kapoor Saying She Should Speak The Truth
Dec . 6 . 2016Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra & Aditya Roy Kapur Party Together!
celebrity style
Jan . 11 . 2017You’ll Deeply Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Outfit
Jan . 11 . 2017We Can’t Get Over Deepika Padukone’s Beauty Look For The XXX Premier
Jan . 10 . 2017Taapsee Pannu Makes One Hell Of A Cover Girl
Jan . 10 . 2017It’s Important We Address How Good Sonam Kapoor Looks At The Filmfare Awards Pre-Party
Jan . 9 . 2017Manish Malhotra Hosts A Dinner For This International Vogue Editor
Celebrity outfit
Jan . 11 . 2017We Can’t Get Over Deepika Padukone’s Beauty Look For The XXX Premier
Jan . 10 . 2017Taapsee Pannu Makes One Hell Of A Cover Girl
Jan . 9 . 2017Manish Malhotra Hosts A Dinner For This International Vogue Editor
Jan . 2 . 2017No One Can Pull Off This All-Red Outfit Like Jacqueline Fernandez
Dec . 26 . 20167 Times Parineeti Chopra Slayed In Black
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web