Parineeti Chopra’s Dress Is Not Just A Dress

@parineetichopra in @sachinandbabi @louboutinworld for look 2 in Dubai yesterday! #stylefile #parineetichopra A photo posted by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

When we laid our eyes on Parineeti Chopra‘s OOTD we didn’t see a dress. We saw art! The bubbly actress pulls off a vibrant printed dress from Sachin and Babi. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra put this look together that spells out summer! A pair of nude Louboutins looked great as well. Though we would’ve liked to see a dainty clutch with this outfit but we think minimal accessorising was the plan!

Her beauty game looks as fresh as the print on that dress. Apart from the graceful cream roll curls we even loved the eyes done well with kohl and a soft pink shade on the lips. Lookin’ great there Pari!

What do you guys think about this look?