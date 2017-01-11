Shah Rukh Khan Is The First Proud Owner Of This Luxury Product In India

Shah Rukh Khan with the team of Trescent Lifestyles

If you are a music lover, you know the importance of a good speaker. And so does Shah Rukh Khan, all thanks to his gold Phantom speakers. Trescent Lifestyles recently joined hands with Devialet, a French company and international leader in premium amplifiers for the launch of their new speaker – Phantom. And the first proud owner of their revolutionary product is the superstar himself.

Harshul Parikh, CEO & MD, Trescent Lifestyles, said:

It is our honour to have clients with a fine sense of sound like Shah Rukh Khan be among the first in India to own the Gold Phantom speaker, as he is a true aficionado of music, and sound is very integral to his experience of digital entertainment.

Other Trescent clients include Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor and other big names from the Forbes 500 list. Luxury demands the ultimate best, after all!