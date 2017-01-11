SURPRISE! Axwell Just Touched Down In India To Play A Special Show In Delhi This Friday!

We’re just getting straight to point here by yelling (or writting) a loud and fully excited “SURPRISE!”

Axwell just landed in India courtesy the fabulous folks at Bottomline Media and Maruti Suzuki to play a FREE show – IGNIS Electronation – in New Delhi on the 13th of January. Yes, FREE! And… yup… it’s in 2 days!

New Delhi. I'm coming back on Jan 13 to play a free concert Powered X #IGNIS @NexaExperience. Register for tickets https://t.co/aMKDMgxe7V pic.twitter.com/bTcpM7Jok2 — Axwell (@Axwell) December 27, 2016

Now this isn’t the first time he’s swung by to hang with us on this side of the world. Back in 2012, he hit up Mumbai and New Delhi with his EDM collective, Swedish House Mafia, and left all of us singing the hook to “Don’t You Worry Child” for days and days to follow. He returned with buddy and fellow electronic music producer, Ingrosso, to headline Sunburn Pune 2016 just last month. Seems like we’ve most defos hit a sweet spot with this hit-maker and based on what he had to say about his 3rd trip here, he’s as kicked about returning as we are and is looking forward to many more visits:

I have performed in India and the crowds, the energy and the emotions here are all brilliant. Bottomline Media is doing exciting work in the entertainment world and I am looking forward to working with them and exploring artistic collaborations in the country.

The show will mark the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s all new, lean-mean-riding machine – Nexa IGNIS – for which the theme song, “Something New”, is produced by the Swedish Grammy Award winner in collaboration with the automobile brand.

We’re loving this catchy tune and abso-frikkin’-lutely cannot wait to see him play this tune along with all his other hits.

IGNIS Electronation takes place at Indira Gandhi National Stadium on Friday, 13th January and will feature Dannic, Nikhil Chinapa & Nawed Khan on opening duties for the one and only Axwell. Click here to know more about the show and how you can win an invite to this mega-event.

Do it now and tell us if you’re one of the lucky few with a golden pass to the show in your comments below!