These TV Co-Stars Are Dating Each Other In Real Life

If reports are to be believed, the lead pair of the popular TV show Shastri Sisters (which got over in 2015), Sumit Bhardwaj and Sonal Vengulekar are a couple in real life too. It seems they grew really fond of each other while working together and they decided to date officially after the show got over. The duo looks adorable together. Here are some photos.

#lovedispic #meaoww A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on Nov 20, 2016 at 1:25am PST

#herewego #newyearbegning ???????? A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:51am PST

#dangaltime #girlpower A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:11am PST

#wentrafficsucks #wegetmoretimetogether #lovewithnolimits #meaowww???????? A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:14am PST

When survi is dieng and khushi is growing #Ye Vada Raha #totalChange #interstingleap #zeetv10pm A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on Nov 18, 2016 at 6:42am PST

My love for cats ❤❤❤???????????? A photo posted by Sonal Vengurlekar ???? (@sonal_1206) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:41am PST

Cheers to the lovebirds. While Sumit is currently seen in Beyhadh, Sonal is a part of Yeh Vaada Raha now. Here’s hoping that we will get to see them romancing each other again on screen someday.