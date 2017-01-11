These TV Co-Stars Are Dating Each Other In Real Life

Swagata Dam Jan . 11 . 2017

If reports are to be believed, the lead pair of the popular TV show Shastri Sisters (which got over in 2015), Sumit Bhardwaj and Sonal Vengulekar are a couple in real life too. It seems they grew really fond of each other while working together and they decided to date officially after the show got over. The duo looks adorable together. Here are some photos.

#lovedispic #meaoww

A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on

#herewego #newyearbegning ????????

A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on

#dangaltime #girlpower

A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on

#wentrafficsucks #wegetmoretimetogether #lovewithnolimits #meaowww????????

A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on

When survi is dieng and khushi is growing #Ye Vada Raha #totalChange #interstingleap #zeetv10pm

A photo posted by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on

My love for cats ❤❤❤????????????

A photo posted by Sonal Vengurlekar ???? (@sonal_1206) on

Cheers to the lovebirds. While Sumit is currently seen in Beyhadh, Sonal is a part of Yeh Vaada Raha now. Here’s hoping that we will get to see them romancing each other again on screen someday.

1
TAGS
Shastri Sisters Sonal Vengulekar Sumit Bhardwaj
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sumit Bhardwaj
Oct . 24 . 2015The Contestant List Of ‘Power Couple’ Is Here & Some Names Are Blowing Our Minds!
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web