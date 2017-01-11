You Will Never Believe Which Actor Is Twinkle Khanna’s New Neighbour

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna a.k.a Mrs Funnybones knows just the right way to tickle our funny bone. She currently resides in a sea-facing apartment in Juhu and is neighbours with Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The actress has now acquired a new neighbour – Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, and she is a little too excited about him moving in the same building. Twinkle even clicked a sly photo of him and tweeted it with a hilarious message.

Cheggit!

According to a report in DNA, she also posted the following message:

We wonder what Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan has to say about Twinkle’s fandom!

