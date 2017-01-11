You’ll Deeply Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Outfit

Sanaa Shah Jan . 11 . 2017
Deepika Padukone

Wearing an electric blue ensemble by designer Christopher Kane, Deepika Padukone looked ridiculously good. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman added with matching shoes from Tamara Mellon, to keep one pigment constant throughout her look.

Deepika Padukone

The understated metallic hue made this outfit an instant winner, isn’t it? With her hair blow-dried to perfection, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer opted for very natural and subtle makeup.

And for the premier of the XXX movie in London. She was dressed in a floor-length dress by Stella McCartney paired with dangling earrings from Chopard. Both looks were monotone and both looks were absolutely stunning. We’re finding it hard picking the best. Comment below to let us know which one you prefer.

Both looks were monotone and both looks were absolutely stunning. We’re finding it hard picking one. Comment below to let us know which one you prefer.

18
TAGS
Celebrity makeup artist celebrity style Chopard Christopher Kane Daniel Bauer Deepika Padukone Elizabeth Saltzman Stella McCartney XXX Movie
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Jan . 11 . 2017We Can’t Get Over Deepika Padukone’s Beauty Look For The XXX Premier
Jan . 11 . 2017Check Out Deepika Padukone’s Gorgeous New Photoshoot For This International Fashion Magazine
Jan . 10 . 2017OMG! This Bollywood Superstar Is Going To Be On The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jan . 10 . 2017This Throwback Video Of Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra Is Going Viral
Jan . 10 . 2017Are Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Hosting A Dinner For Vin Diesel In India?
Elizabeth Saltzman
Jan . 9 . 2017Deepika Padukone Might Have Single-Handedly Started A New Colour Trend With This Outfit
celebrity style
Jan . 11 . 2017We Can’t Get Over Deepika Padukone’s Beauty Look For The XXX Premier
Jan . 10 . 2017Taapsee Pannu Makes One Hell Of A Cover Girl
Jan . 10 . 2017It’s Important We Address How Good Sonam Kapoor Looks At The Filmfare Awards Pre-Party
Jan . 9 . 2017Manish Malhotra Hosts A Dinner For This International Vogue Editor
Jan . 9 . 2017Deepika Padukone Might Have Single-Handedly Started A New Colour Trend With This Outfit
Celebrity makeup artist
Oct . 20 . 2016We Cannot Get Over These Looks Elton Fernandez Created At Fashion Week!
Feb . 26 . 2016Here’s The Man Behind Adele’s Perfect Eyeliner!
Dec . 12 . 2015Elton J Fernandez Transforms The Beauty Blogger Into A Golden Goddess For The Holiday Season!
Nov . 9 . 2015Namrata Soni Gives Us The Low Down On Sonam Kapoor’s Princess Look In Prem Ratan Dhan Payo!
Oct . 3 . 20153 Bollywood Celebrities Took A Flight – Whose Outfit Passed The Style Check?
Stella McCartney
Jan . 11 . 2017We Can’t Get Over Deepika Padukone’s Beauty Look For The XXX Premier
Dec . 8 . 2016Perfect Pantsuits And Gorgeous Gowns At The Fashion Awards London 2016
Dec . 1 . 20167 Times Sonam Kapoor Shows Us How To Risk It All With A Plunging Neckline
Nov . 4 . 20169 Unapologetic Ways To Wearing Sparkle
Nov . 1 . 201610 Celebs Nailing The #PowerLook
Chopard
Nov . 16 . 20166 Timepieces That Cost More Than A Ferrari (Or Madonna’s Mansion)!
May . 17 . 2016Only Kendall Jenner Could Look This Fierce In Feathers!
May . 17 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Last Two Cannes Outfits Were At Opposite Ends Of The Colour Spectrum
May . 16 . 2016We’ll Be Dreaming About Sonam Kapoor’s Gown For Days To Come!
May . 12 . 2016Victoria Beckham Schools Us On How Power Dressing Is Really Done!
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web