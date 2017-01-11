You’ll Deeply Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Outfit

Deepika Padukone

Wearing an electric blue ensemble by designer Christopher Kane, Deepika Padukone looked ridiculously good. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman added with matching shoes from Tamara Mellon, to keep one pigment constant throughout her look.

The understated metallic hue made this outfit an instant winner, isn’t it? With her hair blow-dried to perfection, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer opted for very natural and subtle makeup.

She stole the show ???????? @deepikapadukone wearing @stellamccartney earrings @chopard styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair #xxxmovie #premierinlondon A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

And for the premier of the XXX movie in London. She was dressed in a floor-length dress by Stella McCartney paired with dangling earrings from Chopard. Both looks were monotone and both looks were absolutely stunning. We’re finding it hard picking the best. Comment below to let us know which one you prefer.

