Here’s The First Project Kareena Kapoor Is Doing After Her Maternity Break

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 14 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor undeniably set a trend in the country with the way she confidently and gracefully carried herself during her pregnancy and set a precedent for all the pregnant women who shy away from the limelight.

Even during her pregnancy, Kareena was working throughout and also said that she will be back to work soon after her delivery. Now barely a month after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan, she is reportedly set to walk the ramp for a fashion week next month. Although Bebo is on a 3-month maternity leave, she will be walking for fashion designer Anita Dongre‘s couture label.

Speaking to a leading daily about the same, Anita said:

We’re just completing a highly successful season for our contemporarywear label. Kareena has been a wonderful muse, and we’re already preparing for our next shoot with her in a couple of months. It’s like she was never on a break. Her sheer commitmentto work is exemplary. She, for me, embodies the invincible spirit of every woman, who so skilfully balances all the roles she has to play, and with immense grace.

So excited to see Kareena on the ramp again!

