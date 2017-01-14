Kick Off 2017 By Attending One (Or All) Of These Fabulous Music Festivals

Now that we’re just a tad bit refreshed from the endless NYE partying and have gotten over the simple pleasures of doing menial things for “the first time this year” we’re already on the lookout for our first music festival of the year! Yep… we’re a little addicted. And we’re convinced that the best way to kick this kind of addiction is by feeding it… in moderate amounts *wink wink*. Music festivals are our favourite excuse to travel and really it’s the best way to enjoy a weekend, by yourself or with your usual motley crew.

Here are seven music festivals that we’ve marked out for the top end of 2017:

Goa Reggae Sunsplash

Goa Reggae Sunsplash 2017 Line Up Poster | Image Source: facebook.com

When & Where: 14th to 16th January at Nyex Beach Club, Anjuna Beach, Goa

Why: Imagine dancing to smooth reggae tunes on the beach by the sea. There’s only a few things that’ll get you loose and grooving to them catchy rhythms. Now in its 2nd edition, with a high energy lineup including some big names in the scene – Zion Train (UK), MC Brother Culture (UK), Cali P (Switzerland), Zibronics (UK), Naaman (France) along with a whole crew of some India’s finest – The Reggae Rajahs, Delhi Sultanate & Begum X, DJ Uri and DJ MoCity.

Click here to visit the festival website to know more and here to buy your tickets.

Nariyal Paani Music Festival

Nariyal Paani Music Festival 2017 Line Up | Image Source: facebook.com

When & Where: 21st & 22nd January at Alibaug, Maharashtra

Why: If travelling to Goa for a weekend festival by the beach seems a little bit extravagant, then we highly recommend you act now to get your tickets to Nariyal Paani Music Festival. Held in Alibaug, which is just a ferry ride away from Gateway Of India port in Mumbai, this green festival is going to be one super weekend for sure! The line-up includes a cool mix Indian and international independent artists, performing live original music covering all your favourite genres like folk, jazz, reggae, electro-pop and hip-hop. Expect lovely and quirky sustainable decor, great organic food stalls and top-notch craft beer.

Click here to visit the festival website and to get your tickets.

GOAT Festival

GOAT Festival 2017 Line Up | Image Source: facebook.com

When & Where: 27th to 29th January at Ashvem Beach, Goa

Why: A helluva mad line-up and a brand new festival set up within the untouched Goan forest is just what the doctor ordered for a short break from your busy schedule in the new year. Some really really big names in the scene, like Gilles Peterson, Hercules & Love Affair, Dope Saint Jude, Sandunes and BLOT, are all on course to play here and there’s all sorts of fun activities like music and dance workshops, beach yoga, jungle meditation and sound-bathing as well as tasty local food and brews. Any electro-head will tell you that based simply on the artists, this one is a big deal and you’re going to be kicking yourself for missing out on it.

Click here to know more about GOAT Festival and to get your tickets.

Ranthambore Festival

Ranthambore Festival 2017 | Image Source: facebook.com

When & Where: 27th to 29th January at Nahargarh Palace

Why: Imagine a weekend filled with the strains of folk music: moonlit performances by music and dance luminaries, an open-air wildlife film festival on a giant screen, tiger safaris, enlightening interactive talks on conservation, photography and music workshops, wellness camps, a pop-up souk, and more all set against the backdrop of a breathtaking venue. Over the Republic Day weekend, the corridors of the Nahargarh Palace, Ranthambore will see influencers and audiences from different paths come together and connect for one purpose: to supercharge the music and nature conservation effort by supporting its patrons and effecting change through meaningful dialogue and intent. Sufi songstress, Zila Khan will be performing along with her band, The Nomads and so are Mallika Sarabhai, Ustaad Hakeem Khan, flutist Rajeev Raja and classical pianist, Karl Lutchmayer and saxophonist all the way from Belgium, Fabrizio Cassol.

Click here to know more and to get your festival tickets.

SulaFest 2017

SulaFest 2017 | Image Source: facebook.com

When & Where: 3rd to 5th February at Sula Vinyards, Nasik

Why: SulaFest announced earlier this week that heavy weights, Israeli trance band, Infected Mushroom and English Indie band, Bloc Party, will be headlining their 10th edition. We’ve been keeping up with these folks for a while now and have been posting regular updates (click here and here to read) about this music festival only because we are just that excited about it. Nestled in the hearts of the Sula Vineyards in Nasik, this is really one of the country’s best fests because year after year they deliver a fantastic experience for anyone who attends. The ambience is great, the production is top notch and the lineup is extensive. Also maybe the free-flowing wine has something to do with keeping everyone happy.

Click here to get your tickets!

Control ALT Delete 10.0

Control Alt Delete 10.0 Line Up | Image Source: facebook.com

When & Where: 11th & 12th February at Roaring Farm, Malad West, Mumbai

Why: What started 6 years ago as an experiment born out of a hazy bedroom conversation and general frustration with the sponsor driven music scene has now become a movement that is all set to celebrate it’s 10th edition this year. Control ALT Delete is the country’s first fully crowdfunded, not for profit series of shows. It’s the first time they’ve spread the festival over 2 days, and the first time they’re taking it to an outdoor venue. The line-up here leans includes this country’s finest indie musicians and leans more towards the heavier, punkier, progressive and alternative genres. If you like rock music in general then seriously, don’t let this go amiss.

Click here to visit their website to send in your contributions by buying a ticket and to buy some of their super cool merchandise.

Udaipur World Music Festival

Udaipur World Music Festival | Image Source: facebook.com

When & Where: 10th to 12th February at Udaipur, Rajasthan

Why: The Second Edition of the electrifying Udaipur World Music Festival that created new landmarks in music, will be held over three days this year from February 10th to 12th 2017. This time, the lineup is bigger with 150 artists from over 16 countries, including prominent names and first timers whom we have been dying to listen to – like Kabir Café, fusion rockers, Parvaaz, London Community Gospel Choir and Azam Ali among others- one after the other on one giant platform.

This a free event so all you have to do is show up. Visit their website by clicking here for full information about the venue and lineup.

