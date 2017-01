Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest mommies in Btown. She is definitely #StyleGoals, and always nails it with her perfect outfits. Malaika’s son, Arhaan is now 14 years old and the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of him as a baby. Needless to say, the mommy looked no less than a diva even 14 years ago.

Check it out!

Found my all time fav pic shot 14 yrs back by my fav @farrokhchothia for @feminaindia cover ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️#mommy&baby @iamarhaankhan #14yrsthrowback A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Such a lovely click!