Parineeti Chopra’s Pink Gown At The Jio Filmfare Awards Is Every Girl’s Dream

Ladyyyy thanks for giving me my princess moment today!! I love you [email protected] In @markbumgarner for Filmfare today!! HMU @gohar__shaikh @heemadattani A photo posted by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:49am PST

Question: What’s pink and puffy and looks like a dream? Answer: Parineeti Chopra‘s red carpet look at the Jio Filmfare Awards. That’s right guys! As soon as we saw her in this gown we had the sudden urge of stealing this gown from her! Don’t blame us, let’s blame celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra for picking out this gorgeousness from Mark Bumgarner. This bright pink number suits this bubbly diva all the way. We love how it is cinching from the waist and gloriously big from the bottom making Parineeti look like a total princess!

Celebrity makeup artist Heema Dattani gives her face a grungy smokey eye and a pretty pink lip, while celebrity hairstylist Gohar Shaikh styles her hair straight with a slight blow out. All in all this look is simply too pretty and pink! And who doesn’t like that? Tell us how much you loved her look by commenting below.