VIDEO: Vin Diesel Refers To Ranveer Singh As Deepika Padukone’s Boyfriend

Shreemi Verma Jan . 14 . 2017

Everyone loves Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together, and while the two don’t really hide the relationship from the media, we’ve never heard them refer to each other as ‘boyfriend’ and ‘girlfriend’. But while promoting xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in an interview, Vin Diesel very sweetly revealed the wonderful compliment Ranveer gave him. While talking about Ranveer, Vin referred to him as Deepika’s boyfriend and fans all over the world rejoiced!

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Vin Diesel
