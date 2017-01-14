VIDEO: Vin Diesel Refers To Ranveer Singh As Deepika Padukone’s Boyfriend

Everyone loves Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together, and while the two don’t really hide the relationship from the media, we’ve never heard them refer to each other as ‘boyfriend’ and ‘girlfriend’. But while promoting xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in an interview, Vin Diesel very sweetly revealed the wonderful compliment Ranveer gave him. While talking about Ranveer, Vin referred to him as Deepika’s boyfriend and fans all over the world rejoiced!

Updates | Vin Diesel talks about the sweet compliment that Ranveer payed him after watching the film pic.twitter.com/6tj4NsSwie — Ranveer Singh #TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) January 14, 2017