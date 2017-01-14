You’ve Never Seen Anything Like Sonam Kapoor’s Red Carpet Gown

@sonamkapoor @eliesaabworld #jiofilmfareawards A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Soman Kapoor‘s gown is everything we ever imagined and even more. She wears a breathtaking Elie Saab number for the Jio Filmfare Awards happening tonight. Neerja actress really redefines floral beauty with this sheer and well structured outfit with 3D motifs all over. Picked out by her sister/stylist Rhea Kapoor, this outfit is really a win. We also see some shinning jewels from Aurelle by Leshna Shah that go well with the ice-princess look.

Celebrity makeup artist Mitali Vakil gives her metallic icy-grey eyes with a deep red lip. Her hair is tied slick behind, keeping few graceful strands loose on the sides. Simply gorgeous!

Prep for Filmfare awards ! I'm so blessed to be doing what I'm doing… a small clip of my thoughts on being nominated for the awards are posted on my app! If you haven't downloaded it, link is in the bio! A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Take a look at the full outfit below and just keep staring!