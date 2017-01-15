Check Out The Full List Of Winners At The 62nd Annual Jio Filmfare Awards

The 62nd annual Jio Filmfare awards took place at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, and the entire film industry got together to celebrate some of the best performances of 2016. Needless to say, the event was a glamorous affair attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood fraternity.
Here’s a fill list of winners:
Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for Dangal
Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab
Best Film: Dangal
Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal
Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: Neerja
Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab and Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh
Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam Kapoor for Neerja
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Manoj Bajpayee for Taandav
Best Short Film People’s Choice: Khamakha
Best Short Film (Fiction): Chutney
Best Short Film (Non-fiction): Matitali Kusti
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for Chutney
Best Debut Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Nil Battey Sannata
Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab
Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos
Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for Pink
Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Best Story: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for Neerja
Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha
Best Music Album: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin for Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan
Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Visual Effects: Red Chillies for Fan
Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for Neerja
Best Costume: Payal Saluja for Udta Punjab
Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for Dangal
Congratulations to all the winners!