Check Out The Full List Of Winners At The 62nd Annual Jio Filmfare Awards

62nd annual Filmfare awards

The 62nd annual Jio Filmfare awards took place at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, and the entire film industry got together to celebrate some of the best performances of 2016. Needless to say, the event was a glamorous affair attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood fraternity.

Here’s a fill list of winners:

Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for Dangal

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab

Best Film: Dangal

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: Neerja

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab and Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam Kapoor for Neerja

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Manoj Bajpayee for Taandav

Best Short Film People’s Choice: Khamakha

Best Short Film (Fiction): Chutney

Best Short Film (Non-fiction): Matitali Kusti

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for Chutney

Best Debut Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Nil Battey Sannata

Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab

Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for Pink

Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Best Story: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for Neerja

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha

Best Music Album: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin for Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan

Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Visual Effects: Red Chillies for Fan

Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for Neerja

Best Costume: Payal Saluja for Udta Punjab

Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for Dangal

Congratulations to all the winners!