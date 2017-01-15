Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Kalki Koechlin Slayed With Their Metallics At The Jio Filmfare Awards

Hrishitaa Sharma Jan . 15 . 2017
Kalki Koechlin & Shilpa Shetty Kundra | Image source: @nikhilthampi & @officialshilpashetty

Tonight at the Jio Filmfare Awards, we’re seeing a mix of everything. From Sonam Kapoor‘s ice blue gown to Parineeti Chopra‘s dreamy pink number the only thing missing was the metallic trend. Call it wishful thinking but Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kalki Koechlin have surely made it come true with their gowns! Take a look for yourself and vote for your favourite!

Shilpa dons a fierce golden gown by Manish Malhotra. The one-shoulder gown features a thigh-high slit with pretty frills on the seam. Shilpa accessories with some stellar pieces from Mehernosh Heeramaneck and a pair of silver stunners from Oscar de la Renta. The woman behind her sleek side-swept locks is celebrity hairstylist Kanta Motwani.

On the other hand Kalki shines in a bronze gown by Nikhil Thampi. The sensational number has a plunging neck line and a thigh-high slit. We see some dainty pieces from Jet Gems and a pair of strappy Intoto heels that complemented the entire affair. With her hair done in a voluminous up-do she sported dark kohled eyes and a nude lip. Simply ravishing Kalki!

And take a look at the sexy back detailing with tan straps

A photo posted by Nikhil Thampi (@nikhilthampi) on

We love both the golden girls! Who’s your favourite?

Intoto Jet Gems Kalki Koechlin Kanta Motwani Manish Malhotra Mehernosh Heeramaneck Nikhil Thampi Oscar De La Renta Shilpa Shetty Kundra
