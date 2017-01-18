Did Comedian Bharti Singh Just Got Engaged Secretly?

Famous stand up comedian and show host, Bharti Singh was reportedly in a hush-hush relationship with one of the writers of Comedy Nights BachaoHarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, there were a lot of speculations surrounding Bharti’s relationship status, but she neither confirmed, nor denied those rumours.

Latest reports suggest that after 2 years of dating, Bharti is finally engaged to Harsh. According to a leading daily, the couple recently had their Roka ceremony, followed by a party thrown for the couple’s close friends. The function was attended by Bharti’s close pals from the industry, like Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Vipul D. Shah and a few others. Bharti and Harsh plan get married in November this year.

So happy for Bharti! Congratulations, you guys!

Bharti Singh
