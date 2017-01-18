Here’s How Much Monalisa & Vikrant Are Getting Paid To Marry Inside The House

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 18 . 2017
Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are all set to tie the knot inside the Bigg Boss house tonight. Mona’s mother, Vikrant’s sister, their close friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nirahua along with his girlfriend Amrapali, and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kissen will also enter the house to be a part of the wedding ceremony.

The show has witnessed a wedding earlier too, between Sara Khan and her then boyfriend Ali Merchant. Rumours were rife that they were reportedly paid a certain amount to have a marriage on the show. This time around too, according to DNA, the makers are paying Vikrant and Mona a whopping 50 Lakhs to get married in the house.

Woah! Do you think the amount is justified? Tell us in the comments below!

