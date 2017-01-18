“In My Head, I Have Amazing Babies With Vin” – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel

Deepika Padukone was on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and of course, it’s one episode I cannot wait to watch! Ellen asked DP about her crazy chemistry with co-star Vin Diesel.

Ellen said:

There is a romance going on, that’s what you would get from that as well… Look at that face! Does that mean there is?

Deepika responded:

Well, there is no smoke without fire! But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head.

Haha, aw! :)