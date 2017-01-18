Rakhi Sawant’ Ex Boyfriend Is All Set To Tie The Knot

Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant

Remember Abhishek Awasthi? He catapulted to fame due to his relationship with controversy queen, Rakhi Sawant, who slapped him on camera and later broke up with him. (Fun times!)

Abhishek Awasthi, Ankita Goswami

Anyway, the actor seems to have moved on in his life and failed past relationships as he is reportedly all set to tie to knot with a certain Ankita Goswami. According to an IndiaForums, Abhishek plans to get married by the end of this year and is very happy to have found the one for him. Ankita is reportedly 9 years younger to him, but the age gap least bothers the couple who are looking forward to a future together.

Professionally, Abhishek will be seen in Prem Ya Paheli… Chandrakanta, where he will be playing a negative, yet comic role.